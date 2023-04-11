Liz Truss Refuses To 'Walk Away' From Politics And 'Battle Of Ideas'

PHILIP FONG via Getty Images

Liz Truss will launch a renewed attack on high taxes and “woke culture” on Wednesday, as she refuses to “walk away” from politics.

In a speech in the United States, the former prime minister will criticise what she sees as the “disease” of “ever larger government”.

Advertisement

She will say the West has to “get real about the threat from authoritarian regimes” and “their unwitting allies in the anti-growth movement”.

Truss - who survived just 49 days in office after her mini-Budget triggered market chaos - will say the Anglo-American economic model is being “strangled into stagnation”.

The fresh intervention will be seen as another attempt to pile pressure on Rishi Sunak to cut taxes and take a tougher line towards China.

Despite holding the record as the UK’s shortest serving PM, Truss will tell the right-wing Heritage Foundation think-tank in Washington DC: “I care too much about this agenda to walk away.

Advertisement

“I will be setting out over the coming months how we can take this battle of ideas forward.

“It was Anglo-American individualism that made the world prosperous… Low taxes, limited government and private enterprise were what won the Cold War. I worry that we are now seeing this model strangled into stagnation.”

“And we have to ask ourselves: are we still match fit to take on China and to take on the whole concept of state capitalism?”

She will add: “We’ve allowed our opponents to own our institutions, crowd our campuses and fill our airwaves.

“Not long ago the United States and the United Kingdom were absolute bastions of free enterprise, free markets and free speech … But what we’ve seen now is self-flagellation – lashing out at the very things that made us great.”

Truss will say: “The sad truth is that we have seen stagnation, redistributionism and woke culture taking hold in businesses and the economy in the UK and the US... It results in more tax, more subsidies, more regulation.”