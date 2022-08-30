Liz Truss's 'Risible' Response To The Pakistan Floods Has Been Criticised By A Commons Committee

“It’s all one big ocean, there’s no dry land to pump the water out,” Pakistan’s climate minister Sherry Rehman said.

Champion accused the government of adopting “a policy of sustained indifference to Pakistan” in recent years.

She added: “Parliament returns from summer recess on Monday 5 September.

“Bearing in mind the humanitarian and economic catastrophe, I earnestly counsel you to make a statement to parliament at the first available opportunity to deliver your latest assessment of the extent and effect of the flooding and to explain how you plan to support our friends and allies in Pakistan.”

Further complicating the situation is the fact that Truss is expected to be named the new Tory leader on Monday and confirmed as prime minister the following day.

The Foreign Office has been contacted for comment.