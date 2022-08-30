Liz Truss's 'Risible' Response To The Pakistan Floods Has Been Criticised By A Commons Committee

Liz Truss’s response to the Pakistan floods has been described as “risible” by a Commons committee.
In a letter to the foreign secretary, international development committee chair Sarah Champion said she was “embarrassed” by the UK’s pledge to provide up to £1.5 million in aid to the country.
The Labour MP said: “Even if the full £1.5 million were delivered, it would amount to less than 5p for each person affected.
“Furthermore, that pathetically small sum will be subtracted from “existing support to Pakistan”.
“The UK government’s risible response to this humanitarian disaster arguably amounts to nothing.”
Devastating floods have swept across Pakistan in recent weeks, causing more than 1,000 deaths and affecting around 33 million people.
The heavy rains have caused a historic level of devastation, isolating villages and trapping many in mountainous areas.
It is the most rain Pakistan has seen in a decade, leaving one-third of the country underwater and around 1,860 miles of road reportedly washed away.
“It’s all one big ocean, there’s no dry land to pump the water out,” Pakistan’s climate minister Sherry Rehman said.
Champion accused the government of adopting “a policy of sustained indifference to Pakistan” in recent years.
She added: “Parliament returns from summer recess on Monday 5 September.
“Bearing in mind the humanitarian and economic catastrophe, I earnestly counsel you to make a statement to parliament at the first available opportunity to deliver your latest assessment of the extent and effect of the flooding and to explain how you plan to support our friends and allies in Pakistan.”
Further complicating the situation is the fact that Truss is expected to be named the new Tory leader on Monday and confirmed as prime minister the following day.
The Foreign Office has been contacted for comment.