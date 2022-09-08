Liz Truss Unveils Plan To Save Families Around £1,000 A Year On Energy Bills

Instead, household bills will now be limited to £2,500 with consumers also receiving a £400 rebate announced in May by former chancellor Rishi Sunak. It means costs will be similar to those faced today.

The new “energy price guarantee” will limit the price suppliers will be able to charge customers for units of gas. It takes into account temporarily removing green levies from household bills which are worth around £150.

Truss also made a controversial announcement that the ban on fracking in England will end, meaning production of domestic shale gas could begin in as little as six months.