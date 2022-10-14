Top Tory Laughed At For Saying Liz Truss Will Win Next General Election

The leader of the Scottish Conservatives was laughed at by the BBC Question Time audience after stating Liz Truss will win the next general election.

Douglas Ross gave the prime minister his backing despite successive polls suggesting the Tories are heading for electoral oblivion.

On Thursday, a People Polling poll revealed that the Conservative share of the vote has collapsed to just 19 per cent – with Labour’s lead widening to 34 points, twice what they need for a majority.

Douglas Ross thinks Liz Truss can win the next election i.e. he’ll be calling for her resignation next week #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/B9Itfu8eOL — Phantom Power (@PhantomPower14) October 13, 2022

The Scottish Tory leader said Truss has not had the start to her leadership she “was looking for”, but he thinks it is “right that the prime minister and the chancellor have reflected on that”.

Asked by an audience member if he thinks Truss could win the next Westminster election, Ross said he does.

“We’re a long way out from the next election. The opinion polls are very difficult for the party,” he added.

But asked for his opinion in a yes or no situation, Ross said: “Yes. I did say yes, right at the top.”

He went on: “I think we can get the economy back up and running again and I think we can help people.”

The political panel show, filmed in Musselburgh, saw Ross joined by Scotland’s deputy first minister John Swinney, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, musician Stuart Murdoch and political journalist Isabel Hardman.

It comes as Truss is expected to be forced to scrap parts of her mini-budget in the days to come, amid growing pressure on the prime minister to reassure markets and rescue her administration.