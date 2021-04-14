Life

17 Embarrassingly Easy Ways To Turn A Sweet Potato Into A Meal

Fact: If you pile almost any food on top of a baked sweet potato, it's a meal.

The following is a truth you might need to hear: If you pile almost any food on top of a baked sweet potato, it’s a meal. Got leftover salad? Toss it on. A nice, thick beef stew? Spoon it over that yam. Macaroni and cheese? Yes, please.

If pandemic cooking fatigue has hit you hard, just collect your leftovers and dump them on a baked sweet potato. And if you don’t have time to bake your spuds in the oven, you can microwave them. (Bonus: a microwaved sweet potato has a lower glycemic index than one that’s been baked in the oven.).

In terms of nutrition, a baked sweet potato is already high in vitamins A and C, fibre, potassium and iron. And even better, it’s filling. But if you need to balance your meal with some protein and healthy fat, that’s where your toppings come in.

While you can be as creative as you want with your add-ons, we’ve found 17 recipes to give you some inspiration. These beauties are stuffed with barbecue chicken, quinoa, taco filling, roasted chickpeas and even breakfast ingredients. Take your pick and get baking (or nuking, as the case may be).

1
BBQ Chicken Stuffed Sweet Potatoes
All The Healthy Things
2
Quinoa-Stuffed Sweet Potatoes
Minimalist Baker
3
Mediterranean Baked Sweet Potatoes
Minimalist Baker
4
Slow Roasted Sweet Potatoes With Spicy Garlic Chickpeas and Blue Cheese Sauce
How Sweet Eats
5
Taco-Stuffed Sweet Potato
Love and Olive Oil
6
Moroccan Sweet Potatoes
Feasting At Home
7
Oaxacan-Style, Baked Sweet Potatoes
Feasting At Home
8
Slow Cooker Beef Enchilada Stuffed Sweet Potatoes
All The Healthy Things
9
French Onion-Stuffed Sweet Potatoes
How Sweet Eats
10
Kyoto-Style, Roasted Sweet Potatoes With Miso, Ginger and Scallions
Feasting At Home
11
Baked Sweet Potatoes Two Ways
Minimalist Baker
12
Wild Mushroom and Leek Stuffed Sweet Potato
Sweet Potato Soul
13
Healthy Chipotle Chicken Sweet Potato Skins
Half Baked Harvest
14
Veggie Fajita Stuffed Sweet Potatoes With Chipotle Drizzle
How Sweet Eats
15
Masala Chickpea Stuffed Sweet Potatoes
Minimalist Baker
16
Breakfast-Stuffed Sweet Potatoes
Damn Delicious
17
Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Sweet Potatoes
Butter Be Ready
