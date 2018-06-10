Here's Why London Really Needs A Community Centre for LGBT+ People

London LGBTQ Community Centre The community centre will be a multi-purpose space for people to make friends and get support.

London is set to follow in the footsteps of Los Angeles and Berlin and get a community centre dedicated to the LGBT+ community. The centre, which will be a fully accessible multi-purpose space and will include a cafe, a workspace and a social centre, is brainchild of journalist and activist Michael Segalov, who said he had always assumed that London already had a centre for the community. When he realised he was wrong, he and his friends decided to do something about it. They quickly built a team of volunteers, who are currently running a crowdfunding campaign, and have so far raised over £50,000 to get the project off the ground. The project has also received messages of support from Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Green party MP Caroline Lucas, as well as various charities and campaign groups. With the loss of LGBT dedicated charities including the domestic violence organisation Broken Rainbow and mental health charity PACE, and with other essential services struggling under austerity, the team believe a physical space where people can gather is more vital than ever. Crucially those needing support will be signposted to services and charities still in existence.

Help support countless LGBTQ+ people across the capital and beyond by funding a community centre in East London. https://t.co/F00y7dpjJI — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) May 31, 2018

One of those leading the project is Josh Willacy, who said the team had been overwhelmed by the positive response but said it was also further evidence that London needs this kind of facility. Willacy, who also works for the charity Stonewall, said that while LGBT people often find community online, being in the presence of other LGBT people can be quite rare outside pubs and clubs. Even many of those are closing down. Researchers from the University College London (UCL) Urban Laboratory last year found that more than half of London’s LGBTQ+ venues have closed down in the past decade. “These venues are being priced out and what that means is communities dissipate out and the history goes with them too. The landscape is so different now and it means people are more isolated. But I think what’s really been missing is a space to just be without there necessarily having to be drink involved,” he said. This is why Molly Mulready, the mother of a 12 year old son who came out as trans last year, has thrown herself into the fundraising effort since first coming across it while researching services.

London LGBTQ Community Centre The team behind the community centre have raised over £50,000 so far.

Although her son mainly encounters people are kind about him being trans, even the most well meaning people can leave her son feeling exhausted by asking so many questions. “When we met with the community centre volunteers, there was none of that. My son just immediately felt very welcome and very comfortable,” she said. Simply being transgender is politically controversial, she said, so it can feel that trans people are “in a constant political debate just for breathing in and out”. She said: “If you had a community centre where you went in the door and were just accepted and not questioned, it would be such a source of relief and a breathe of fresh air for trans people, that it would be absolutely wonderful.” Mulready said it was also important for parents who want to get information and support. She said: “I was expecting, as a parent, to figure out what secondary school my kids would go to but you don’t expect to have to navigate through a gender transition. Now we are a bit further along and I can see that there is a gap that this community centre would fill.”

London LGBTQ Community Centre 'I’m excited that it will be one of a kind and we can really think about inclusivity from the start.'