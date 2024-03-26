Oh Good – Terrible, Horrible Hangovers May Be A Sign Of Long Covid

Djavan Rodriguez via Getty Images

Sure, sure, everyone says hangovers get worse with age.



But isn’t it meant to be a gradual decline ― not the stark downfall of your basic ability to recover within a day after a heavy night out?



Well, if you’ve noticed that your hangovers became far, far worse since contracting COVID-19, there’s a chance it could be long COVID, scientists suggest.



In a recent study from Stanford, researchers found that those with the condition “self-reported new changes in their symptoms or behaviors following the use of alcohol.”



And yes, that included far worse hangovers.



Why?

Well, let’s slow down a bit here ― though peer-reviewed, the study only involved four people, and used self-reporting.



The scientists themselves said that “further research in the form of larger cohort studies is warranted” to establish a definite connection.



Nonetheless, the participants of the study showed decreased alcohol tolerance that appeared to coincide with their long COVID diagnoses.



After reviewing their previous medical histories and alcohol habits bother before and after contracting COVID-19, the study found that “the patients highlighted in this report, despite varying demographics and health backgrounds, share a new-onset sensitivity to alcohol post-COVID-19 infection, triggering unprecedented symptoms at similar or lower alcohol consumption levels.”



“Orthostatic intolerance (OI) and autonomic dysfunction, neuroinflammation, gut microbiome changes, mitochondrial dysfunction (related to acetate metabolism), and others have all been proposed and investigated as possible mechanisms for a number of [chronic fatigue] symptoms, including alcohol intolerance,” they shared, noting that chronic fatigue is a symptom of long COVID.

How did the participants feel after drinking?