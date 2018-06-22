Looks We Love: Rihanna's White Boilersuit At Virgil Abloh's Debut Louis Vuitton Show

Looks We Love: Rihanna’s white boilersuit at Virgil Abloh’s debut Louis Vuitton fashion show.

Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images

Why It Works: This striking look is all about contrasts. The oversized boilersuit is clinched in at the waist with the white bum bag, while the futuristic white framed sunglasses and clear Louis Vuitton handbag give her a space chic style.

A post shared by Louis Vuitton Official (@louisvuitton) on Jun 21, 2018 at 2:56pm PDT

Also Seen On… A trend that has slowly creeped on to us, the boilersuit is fun piece that is effortlessly transitional. Elsewhere Kim Kardashian wore the Louis Vuitton version of the boilersuit dress, while Bella Hadid has been seen wearing a highlighter yellow boilersuit.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff via Getty Images

A post shared by Jenner Hadids News (@follow_jennerhadids) on Jun 22, 2018 at 1:26am PDT