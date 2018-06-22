Looks We Love: Rihanna's White Boilersuit At Virgil Abloh's Debut Louis Vuitton Show

Looks We Love:
Rihanna’s white boilersuit at Virgil Abloh’s debut Louis Vuitton fashion show.
Why It Works:
This striking look is all about contrasts. The oversized boilersuit is clinched in at the waist with the white bum bag, while the futuristic white framed sunglasses and clear Louis Vuitton handbag give her a space chic style.
Also Seen On…
A trend that has slowly creeped on to us, the boilersuit is fun piece that is effortlessly transitional.
Elsewhere Kim Kardashian wore the Louis Vuitton version of the boilersuit dress, while Bella Hadid has been seen wearing a highlighter yellow boilersuit.
Follow Their Lead:
Boilersuits are versatile in that they can can also be unisex. Decide between the washed cotton boilersuit (ASOS, £38), the slouchy cream boilersuit (Topshop, £39) or raid your brother’s wardrobe and go for a blue wash boilersuit like this one from Topman (£20).