    • STYLE

    Looks We Love: The Wide Headband

    It's finally back, signing out XOXO Gossip Girl

    19/03/2018 12:38 GMT | Updated 19 hours ago

    We Love...

    Kendall Jenner’s wide headband paired with a flicked out retro bob as seen when appearing on ‘The Ellen Show’. 

    Image: TheEllenShow/Youtube

    Why It Works:

    The headband discreetly pushes back Jenner’s hair to show off her features and she has paired the hairstyle with a popping statement lip. This is a simple look to achieve and is very versatile. Depending on your face shape or preference, you can either shift your hair in a middle or side parting, or even bring your bangs tousled to the front. You can also push the headband back over or under your ears.

    Also Spotted On:

    This 90s look seems to be timeless and frequently makes an appearance in pop culture. Whether it’s a nostalgic Clueless photograph on social media or a Yeezy accessory. 

    The velvet version of the wide headband has recently been spotted on singer Pixie Lott, whereas Kim Kardashian has made a headband appearance in a very distinct contoured way. 

    A post shared by Pixie Lott (@pixielott) on

    Follow Their Lead:

    Currently on the high street, tropical headbands are here for the upcoming summer months. Zara has a selection of headbands in a range of colours and prints starting from £7.99.

    If you prefer the more minimal style of headband to keep your flyaway hair at bay, opt for this H&M black silhouette for £5.99, or an actual sweat band priced at £2.99 for the sports-luxe look. If you’re feeling fancy, here’s the Gucci choice retailing at £180 to represent the brand simply across your head.  

    Top tip: you can also make your own headband by using a scarf you have in your wardrobe already. 

