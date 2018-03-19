Looks We Love: The Wide Headband

Why It Works:

The headband discreetly pushes back Jenner’s hair to show off her features and she has paired the hairstyle with a popping statement lip. This is a simple look to achieve and is very versatile. Depending on your face shape or preference, you can either shift your hair in a middle or side parting, or even bring your bangs tousled to the front. You can also push the headband back over or under your ears.

Also Spotted On:

This 90s look seems to be timeless and frequently makes an appearance in pop culture. Whether it’s a nostalgic Clueless photograph on social media or a Yeezy accessory.