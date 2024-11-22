The Loop Ear Plugs I Can't Sleep, Work Or Travel Without Are Now On Sale For Black Friday

Loop/Dayna McAlpines/HuffPost UK Loop Switch 2

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

When I say I love Loop earplugs, I’m talking ‘I own three pairs’ levels of love – a pair for sleep, a pair for the office and a pair that live in my handbag for when things unexpectedly get a bit too noisy.

Advertisement

The likelihood is that you’ve probably already come across these shiny metallic looped ear plugs on your Instagram feed – but don’t let yourself be fooled that they’re just another run of the mill viral product, for people with noise sensitivity, these are an absolute game changer.

And, I mean, it does help that they look cool.

Loop earplugs aren’t just for cutting out ALL noise – if, like me, you can’t focus on your work because someone is chatting two desks over and the fridge makes a hum that makes your head spin (maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s ADHD), you can opt for a pair of Engage Loops that take the edge off in noisy settings without giving you complete silence.

If you do need to hear absolutely nothing in order to sleep or focus, Quiet Loops do the trick (and genuinely saved me from sleep deprivation at Glastonbury), while Experience Loops let you enjoy loud live music without the ear damage.

Want a pair that do all three? Well, you’ll be after a pair of Switch Loops for adjustable noise relief.

Advertisement

Loop boast a whopping 12,000+ 5-star reviews over on Amazon, so it’s just well that the majority of their models are now on sale over on platform – everyone say thank you Black Friday.