The Most Rocking Picture Of A COVID-19 Vaccination So Far

Mr. Lordi received the COVID-19 vaccine in full costume — and it rocked.

The lead singer of Finnish hard rock band Lordi got his second dose on Sunday at a pop-up vaccination center in Rovaniemi.

“They put a big needle in my arm, and that’s exactly why I came here,” the 47-year-old, whose real name is Tomi Petteri Putaansuu, told news site Yle.