Evangeline Lilly has received an apology from the producers of ‘Lost’, after revealing she felt pressured into filming a partial nude scene while appearing on the hit show. For six series, Evangeline starred as the mysterious and secretive Kate Austen in ‘Lost’, a role which bagged her a Golden Globe nomination back in 2007.

Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images ﻿Evangeline Lilly

Last week, the actress discussed how she felt “cornered” into filming a partially naked scene in the show’s third series, stating: “I felt I had no choice in the matter. “I was mortified and I was trembling, and when it finished I was crying my eyes out and had to go on and do another very formidable and strong scene immediately after.”

Snap Stills/Rex/Shutterstock Evangeline in character as Kate in 'Lost'

A joint statement has now been issued by the creators of ‘Lost’, J.J. Abrams, Damon Lindelof, Jack Bender and Carlton Cuse, apologising to Evangeline for her discomfort. The statement reads (via Deadline): “Our response to Evie’s comments in the media was to immediately reach out to her to profoundly apologize for the experience she detailed while working on ‘Lost’. “We have not yet connected with her, but remain deeply and sincerely sorry. No person should ever feel unsafe at work. Period.”

Vince Bucci via Getty Images JJ Abrams, Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cruse in 2006