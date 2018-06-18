Three people have died after being hit by a train at Loughborough junction in south London, British Transport Police said on Monday.

Officers were called to the junction, along with police and the London Ambulance Service, shortly after 7.30am following a report that “multiple bodies” had been found.

The three people discovered were pronounced dead at the scene and their deaths are being treated as unexplained.

Officers are working to identify the deceased and remain at the scene.

“A number of enquiries are also underway to establish the circumstances of how the people came to be on the tracks,” BTP said in a statement.

Detective Superintendent Gary Richardson said: “My team are now working hard to understand what happened and how these three people came to lose their life on the railway.

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of these three people.

“At this time, we are treating their death as unexplained as we make a number of immediate enquiries. I would ask anyone who was near to Loughborough Junction this morning, and saw something which they think might be relevant, please contact us as soon as possible.”

BTP said train services will be delayed while enquires are made and urged commuters to contact National Rail for all inquiries.

Anyone with information about the deaths is urged to contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 93 of 18/06/2018.