With less than a week to go until the new series of ‘Love Island’ kicks off, we can officially reveal the identity of this year’s contestants.
Some 11 singletons will be descending on the Majorcan villa next week, in the hope of finding love on the ITV2 reality show.
Among them are Danny Dyer’s daughter, Dani, who has long been rumoured for the show, after being forced to drop out of sister series ‘Survival Of The Fittest’ earlier this year due to a shoulder injury.
She’ll be joined by West End star Samira Mighty, who has starred in the likes of ‘Dreamgirls’ and ‘Mamma Mia’, and models Hayley Hughes and Eyal Brooker.
The line-up also features an A&E doctor, a flight attendant and an engineer.
However, you will notice that this year, there are more boys than girls entering, perhaps indicating some sort of twist or shock entry during the first week.
As we count down the hours, minutes and seconds until the first episode on Monday 4 June, let’s get to know all the new Islanders a little better...
-
ITV
Age: 21
Occupation: Barmaid
From: East London
She says: “Dating has never been great for me. It’s such a personal thing but you’re doing it on national television. Falling for someone, not liking someone, letting someone’s feelings down. I’m the sort of person that would rather be hurt than have to tell a boy I don’t like them.”
Claim to fame? She is the daughter of ‘EastEnders’ actor Danny Dyer, and also appeared on ‘Survival Of The Fittest’ earlier this year, but was forced to pull out after just a day due to a shoulder injury.
-
ITV
Age: 22
Occupation: West End star
From: London
She says: “Everyone in the West End knows everybody. So it will be a big shock when they see me on this show.”
Claim to fame? Definitely the shows I was in – ‘Mamma Mia’ and ‘Dreamgirls’.
-
ITV
Age: 22
Occupation: Model
From: London
He says: “We can’t ignore the fact I have curly hair and people seem to like that. I train pretty hard so I’ve got a decent body. Hopefully I’m just a funny person that people like.”
Claim to fame? “I was in a pop band once called EverYoung. We had small time success and toured the country, built up a little fan base and there was fan girl hysteria. They’d follow us around and come to our gigs and stuff so that was a little taste.”
-
ITV
Age: 27
Occupation: A&E doctor
From: Carmarthen, west Wales
He says: “You’re recorded 24 hours a day and I just want to make sure that I behave in the right way. I absolutely love my job, I’ve worked since the age of 13 to get here and I go to work every day and I genuinely enjoy it. I would probably go back and do it part time, if I could mix it with TV work I would. I think there’s probably room for a new TV doctor!”
-
ITV
Age: 21
Occupation: Model
From: Liverpool
She says: “I’ve only been in one relationship, and only slept with one guy. I was with him for five years. We got together at such a young age, when I was 16. You just grow up, and grow apart. It’s still quite raw.”
Claim to fame? “I’ve modelled for some fashion brands, and I did an advert for ITVBe. I’ve modelled full time now for two years. I did a pageant, which I won, and then got scouted by an agency in Manchester. I go to drama school as well.”
-
ITV
Age: 26
Occupation: Retail manager
From: Blackpool
She says: “This time last year I was in a five year relationship, I was engaged, had a house, and I was all settled down ready to have children. He proposed in the June and then three months later said he didn’t love me anymore. He left. Now, seven months down the line, I feel like I’m ready to move on and start dating.”
Claim to fame? “I won Miss North West. I represented the whole of the North West in the Miss England final, which was in 2015.”
-
ITV
Age: 29
Occupation: Cabin Crew
From: Stirling, Scotland
She says: “I like a rugged, real man. And someone that knows what they want. Age isn’t a big deal at all. Some 22 year old guys are very mature and know what they want. My ex was 38 and had no idea what he wanted, so you can’t discriminate against age.”
Claim to fame? “There are loads of celebrities that have flown on our airline who I have served. I once served Channing Tatum.”
-
ITV
Age: 22
Occupation: Personal trainer and gym director
From: Newcastle
He says: “I’m very loyal to my friends. I think you’ll be surprised, I think there’ll be a bromance as much as there’ll be a romance.”
-
ITV
Age: 26
Occupation: Stationary sales manager
From: Kent
He says: “When I walk into a room I always make a statement. Not necessarily on purpose, I’m just so clumsy so I’ll walk in and knock something over. Everyone knows ‘Jack is here!’”
-
ITV
Age: 23
Occupation: Student and construction worker
From: Coventry
He says: “I am looking for love mainly. Obviously I’m looking for a fit girl but I’m assuming pretty much all of the girls in there are going to be fit and above my level anyway. I’m going in there with an open mind to find love.”
-
ITV
Age: 20
Occupation: Electrical and nuclear systems design engineer
From: Staffordshire
He says: “I’m looking for someone I can settle down with and tame my wild lifestyle. I am 20 years old but I’d say I am ahead of my age in terms of maturity and in terms of who I am and my mannerisms.”
Claim to fame? “My Instagram. A few of my videos went viral when I was kickboxing and I’ve got a large Instagram following. I’ve dated people who are Instagram famous but no actual celebrities.”
‘Love Island’ begins next Monday at 9pm on ITV2.