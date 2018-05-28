Among them are Danny Dyer ’s daughter, Dani, who has long been rumoured for the show, after being forced to drop out of sister series ‘Survival Of The Fittest’ earlier this year due to a shoulder injury.

Some 11 singletons will be descending on the Majorcan villa next week, in the hope of finding love on the ITV2 reality show.

With less than a week to go until the new series of ‘Love Island’ kicks off, we can officially reveal the identity of this year’s contestants.

As we count down the hours, minutes and seconds until the first episode on Monday 4 June, let’s get to know all the new Islanders a little better...

However, you will notice that this year, there are more boys than girls entering, perhaps indicating some sort of twist or shock entry during the first week.

Dani Dyer ITV Age: 21



Occupation: Barmaid



From: East London



She says: “Dating has never been great for me. It’s such a personal thing but you’re doing it on national television. Falling for someone, not liking someone, letting someone’s feelings down. I’m the sort of person that would rather be hurt than have to tell a boy I don’t like them.”



Claim to fame? She is the daughter of ‘EastEnders’ actor Danny Dyer, and also appeared on ‘Survival Of The Fittest’ earlier this year, but was forced to pull out after just a day due to a shoulder injury.

Samira Mighty ITV Age: 22



Occupation: West End star



From: London



She says: “Everyone in the West End knows everybody. So it will be a big shock when they see me on this show.”



Claim to fame? Definitely the shows I was in – ‘Mamma Mia’ and ‘Dreamgirls’.

Eyal Brooker ITV Age: 22



Occupation: Model



From: London



He says: “We can’t ignore the fact I have curly hair and people seem to like that. I train pretty hard so I’ve got a decent body. Hopefully I’m just a funny person that people like.”



Claim to fame? “I was in a pop band once called EverYoung. We had small time success and toured the country, built up a little fan base and there was fan girl hysteria. They’d follow us around and come to our gigs and stuff so that was a little taste.”

Dr Alex George ITV Age: 27



Occupation: A&E doctor



From: Carmarthen, west Wales



He says: “You’re recorded 24 hours a day and I just want to make sure that I behave in the right way. I absolutely love my job, I’ve worked since the age of 13 to get here and I go to work every day and I genuinely enjoy it. I would probably go back and do it part time, if I could mix it with TV work I would. I think there’s probably room for a new TV doctor!”

Hayley Hughes ITV Age: 21



Occupation: Model



From: Liverpool



She says: “I’ve only been in one relationship, and only slept with one guy. I was with him for five years. We got together at such a young age, when I was 16. You just grow up, and grow apart. It’s still quite raw.”



Claim to fame? “I’ve modelled for some fashion brands, and I did an advert for ITVBe. I’ve modelled full time now for two years. I did a pageant, which I won, and then got scouted by an agency in Manchester. I go to drama school as well.”

Kendall Rae-Knight ITV Age: 26



Occupation: Retail manager



From: Blackpool



She says: “This time last year I was in a five year relationship, I was engaged, had a house, and I was all settled down ready to have children. He proposed in the June and then three months later said he didn’t love me anymore. He left. Now, seven months down the line, I feel like I’m ready to move on and start dating.”



Claim to fame? “I won Miss North West. I represented the whole of the North West in the Miss England final, which was in 2015.”

Laura Anderson ITV Age: 29



Occupation: Cabin Crew



From: Stirling, Scotland



She says: “I like a rugged, real man. And someone that knows what they want. Age isn’t a big deal at all. Some 22 year old guys are very mature and know what they want. My ex was 38 and had no idea what he wanted, so you can’t discriminate against age.”



Claim to fame? “There are loads of celebrities that have flown on our airline who I have served. I once served Channing Tatum.”

Adam Collard ITV Age: 22



Occupation: Personal trainer and gym director



From: Newcastle



He says: “I’m very loyal to my friends. I think you’ll be surprised, I think there’ll be a bromance as much as there’ll be a romance.”

Jack Fincham ITV Age: 26



Occupation: Stationary sales manager



From: Kent



He says: “When I walk into a room I always make a statement. Not necessarily on purpose, I’m just so clumsy so I’ll walk in and knock something over. Everyone knows ‘Jack is here!’”

Niall Aslam ITV Age: 23



Occupation: Student and construction worker



From: Coventry



He says: “I am looking for love mainly. Obviously I’m looking for a fit girl but I’m assuming pretty much all of the girls in there are going to be fit and above my level anyway. I’m going in there with an open mind to find love.”