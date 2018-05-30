‘Love Island’ hopeful Samira Mighty has revealed she once had an unlikely date with Hollywood star Chris Pine. The West End star, who is one of the 11 new Islanders appearing on the ITV2 reality show, has told of how the ‘Star Trek’ star wined and dined her at a swanky London hotel after they met at a showbiz bash in 2016. She even admitted having to turn down the chance to hang out with him again this summer as she will be on ‘Love Island’.

ITV Samira Mighty is one of the new 'Love Islanders'

Speaking to HuffPost UK and other journalists on the Island, Samira said: “I went to the GQ Man Of The Year after-party... and I thought I recognised this guy from the Disney Channel. I thought, ‘My God he was in that movie with Lindsay Lohan,’ and he kind of moved to me and I thought, ‘He seems fun, he seems cool.’ I kind of looked him up and thought, ‘He’s actually a pretty big deal.’ She continued: “He was like, ‘Take my number.’ “The next day me and my friend were like, ‘He’s not gonna text me,’ and then he did! I’d just broken up with my boyfriend as well so I was like fuck it, I’m gonna go on a date with Chris Pine.” Pressed on the details of their date, Samira went on: “We went to Soho Hotel, where he stays, and it was super nice. It’s literally grand, there’s a nice restaurant down there, and all his directors were there, which was really strange, but it was great.”

Steve Granitz via Getty Images Chris Pine once went on a date with Samira

However, things did not progress any further as Samira admitted she was still “heartbroken” from breaking up with her boyfriend the week before. “I started to get a bit sad, it was too much,” she confessed. Admitting Chris still “texts now and then just to let her know he’s there” , she continued: “Sometimes he’s like, ‘I’m in London,’ but I’m always too busy and I don’t know him very well to say, ‘Let’s go to Westfield.’ Asked if the actor knew she was doing ‘Love Island’, Samira added: “He was like, ‘I’m here over summer, let’s hang out’, but I was like, ‘Oh no, I’m not!’” But how will the ‘Love Island’ boys measure up to Chris Pine? Find out when the show kicks off on Monday at 9pm on ITV2.