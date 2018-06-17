EDITION
UK
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    17/06/2018 11:10 BST

    'Love Island': 14 Ridiculous Things That Happend During Week 2 In The Villa

    Will we EVER find out what Hayley's favourite animal is?

    If you thought after *that* Brexit chat things could not get any more ridiculous in the ‘Love Island’ villa, you were proven wrong this week. 

    That’s because between them all, the Islanders have served up even more gold - although most of the time, it has been when they haven’t intended to (we’re looking at you, Hayley). 

    Here’s what made us laugh (lots) this week...

    1. When Jack’s attempts at yoga failed miserably

    2. When Hayley took a dislike to Charlie’s eyebrows

    3. When Alex was literally the same colour as his T-shirt (which in itself was a choice)

    A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland) on

    4. When Hayley didn’t know what an earlobe was

    5. When Wes was all off us when the drama started kicking off

    6. When Dani got her metaphors well and truly mixed up

    7. When Hayley thought being asked about her favourite animal was “too deep”

    8. When Alex gave himself a little pep talk before his date with Megan

    A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland) on

    9. When Hayley got annoyed with the way Eyal breathes

    10. When Dani insisted she wouldn’t be making Jack “ham and cheese croissants” every night, like that is a regular thing

    A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland) on

    11. When Adam believed the northern star was something that only shone over Newcastle

    12. When Eyal told the lads he “loves green things”

    13. When Jack did a top impression of his future father-in-law (and of ‘Love Island’ narrator Iain Stirling too)

    14. And we can’t forget to mention his and Dani’s impeccable Eyal take-off

    ‘Love Island’ continues on Sunday at 9pm on ITV2.

    For all of the best ‘Love Island’ content, memes and chat, join our dedicated Facebook group.

    READ MORE...

    Where have you seen this year's 'Love Island' contestants before?
    MORE:uktv uk celebrityuktvrealitylove island

    Conversations