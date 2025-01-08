Love Islanders Are Reportedly Begging To Keep Their Phones For This Surprising Reason

The cast of Love Island All Stars 2025 ITV/Shutterstock

The new cast of Love Island All Stars apparently have one major phone-related concern in the lead-up to this year’s winter series.

All 12 of the returning Islanders are now in isolation ahead of their arrival in the South African villa in the coming weekend.

Like plenty of other reality shows, Love Island doesn’t allow its contestants to have contact with the outside world during filming, meaning their phones need to be handed over to bosses before they get into the villa.

However, in the lead-up to the new series, it’s been reported that several contestants are hoping that this rule might be waived for their second time around.

Not for the reasons you might think, though. The Islanders aren’t worried about keeping up their TikTok and Instagram followings, or keeping in touch with their families back home about how they’re coming across on screen during their second stint on the show.

Apparently, they’re more worried about breaking their DuoLingo streaks while staying in the villa, with The Mirror claiming some have even quizzed bosses about a potential “loophole” ahead of the series.

The cast will have to forego their favourite language-learning app while staying in the Love Island All Stars villa Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Citing an undisclosed “source”, the tabloid claimed that bosses were “amazed by the repeated requests” about the popular language-learning app.

Unfortunately for the Islanders, though the team is being as strict as ever when it comes to phone access.

Speaking ahead of his return to Love Island, Nas Majeed said: “I’m trying to stay more consistent especially when it comes to Duolingo – can I use it when I’m in there?”

“No? I’ll lose my streak,” he then lamented.

Nas is one of 12 former Love Island stars returning to the villa for the All Stars series ITV/Shutterstock

Sorry, Nas. All we can say is you’ve got a telling off from a certain green owl on the horizon once you get out of the villa.

ITV had no comment when contacted by HuffPost UK.