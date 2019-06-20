Ex-Love Islander Charlie Frederick has made a startling claim about the latest addition to the current series, telling fans that he was seeing Arabella Chi “on serious level” and had no idea she was going on the show. Arabella’s arrival in the villa was teased at the end of Wednesday night’s episode and we will soon see her ruffling feathers by taking Danny Williams on a date. But Charlie – who also counts current Islander Lucie Donlan among his exes – is now claiming Arabella was dating him as recently as this month.

Describing the whole situation as “an absolute madness for me”, he wrote on his Instagram Story: “Finding out that a person I’m seeing on a serious level has just strolled into the villa completely disregarding my feelings and our relationship or what we had [...] I feel like I’ve been completely mugged off.”

Instagram/Charlie Frederick

Charlie added: “I’m truly upset that Arabella has lied to me about what she was doing and claiming she had a campaign but instead auctioning going into Love Island. “Every relationship has its ups and downs but these next screenshots are all within the last 2 weeks. I’m truly gutted and for the life of me cannot figure out why she has DONE THIS.”