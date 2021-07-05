To quote Brenda from Bristol: “You’re joking? Not another one.” Yep, it seems the Love Island producers are particularly keen on frustrating cliffhangers this year, as Sunday night saw us kept waiting to find out whether newbie Rachel would choose to couple up with Brad or Chuggs. The new arrival spent her first full day in the villa getting to know the two boys after they were left at risk of being dumped from the Island following Friday’s recoupling. But you had another thing coming if you thought we’d discover who she chose by the end of the episode.

ITV Rachel is having to choose whether to couple up with Brad or Chuggs

As Chloe also predicted, our money is probably on Chuggs right now, but while we wait to find out, here’s our favourite memes from Sunday night... This would be one way to spice up this season

Every time we see someone kiss on #LoveIsland, we’re expecting Lana to pop up to take away $3000 from the prize fund 😅 #TooHotToHandlepic.twitter.com/EWGT3m9l1S — DateNight (@datenightapp_) July 4, 2021

Brad not knowing what coq of vin was put people in mind of a certain scene from The Inbetweeners

Rachel explaining Coq au vin to Brad #Loveisland 🤣 pic.twitter.com/E9x2GeXgeA — Maisie (@_maisiewillis) July 4, 2021

Also, who wants to tell Rachel it’s made with chicken not duck?

Did she just say coq au vin is duck???? #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/lKOzhCiulK — Owen Daniel (@owendanielmusic) July 4, 2021

We’ve still no idea why they extended the episode either

I know I did not sit through these vibrating on a fucking blanket just to not find out who Rachel picks I’m absolutely fuming #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/oiYtSmKW7t — rebecca geoghegan (@rebeccageogheg5) July 4, 2021

We really should have learned by now

When I know #loveisland ends on a cliffhanger every re-coupling, but I am also still surprised every time it happens pic.twitter.com/vwBWYnf84j — ★ ANASTAZIA ★ (@__Anastazia__) July 4, 2021

There’s a feeling there could be other forces at work behind these constant cliffhangers

Still, if Monday’s episode sees Rachel dump Chuggs, we could get a brand new version of one of the all time classic Love Island memes