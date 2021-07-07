Who knew a ‘getting to know you’ game could cause such drama, eh?

Tuesday night’s Love Island saw the first big blow up of the series, as Sharon and Faye took Hugo to task after he said that he finds “fake” girls a turn off during a challenge.

There were some tense conversations and a few tears as the pair explained their issues with the word being used in relation to cosmetic surgery.

Thankfully, the hatchet was buried in time for two new bombshells – although their arrival is likely to cause more ructions.