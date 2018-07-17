‘Love Island’ Viewers Had The Best Reactions To The Georgia ‘Loyal’ Steel And Sam Bird Twist

‘Love Island’ producers served up what might be the twist of the series on Monday night, with a move that will surely spell the end for Georgia Steel’s “loyalty” declarations.

The episode saw Caroline Flack enter the villa and explain that viewers had been voting for their favourite couples, revealing that the two with the least votes were Megan Barton Hanson and Wes Nelson, and Georgia Steel and Sam Bird.

The host then revealed the first part of the twist, explaining that the couples’ fates were in the hands of their fellow Islanders, who had to choose one duo to stay.

After struggling to make a decision, they eventually decided to save Wes and Megan - but this wasn’t the end for Georgia and Sam.