29/06/2021 11:32 BST

The Love Island 2021 Launch Perfectly Summed Up In 22 Hilarious Tweets

Fans' meme game was strong as Laura Whitmore ushered the new Islanders into the villa.

With Love Island finally back on our screens on Monday night, it meant only one thing – the return of the memes. 

Twitter was awash with lol-worthy content as the villa doors swung open once again on ITV2. 

Here’s the launch show retold told by 22 of these hilarious tweets...

1. The opening moments made us feel things we haven’t for the last year

2. Although the ITV Hub being the ITV Hub, the series didn’t get off to a smooth start for many

3. Naturally, it didn’t take long for the Matt Hancock memes to start

4. See also: 

5. Sharon’s biggest turn off? “White jeans and an ego”

6. Live footage of lads across the country

7. Aaron picking Shannon when she hadn’t actually stepped forward for him was a bold move

8. One Islander was putting people in mind of one of the greats

9. We’ve nothing more to add to this

10. Yes it’s early to pick favourites, but we see no lies here

11. Relatable content

12. That sound you hear is fast-fashion brands scrambling to get this printed on a T-shirt

13. A football joke somehow made its way onto Love Island

14. Stop being tight, yeah ITV?

15. Not big or clever, but still funny

16. We’re probably going to see a lot more of this screengrab over the coming weeks, aren’t we?

17. Mr Hammond is going to struggle to live this down

18. Jake, chill

19. Sorry, but no

20. How it should be done

21. Why deprive yourself, tbh?

22. Listen up, ITV

Love Island airs nightly at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. 

