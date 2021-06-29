With Love Island finally back on our screens on Monday night, it meant only one thing – the return of the memes. Twitter was awash with lol-worthy content as the villa doors swung open once again on ITV2. Here’s the launch show retold told by 22 of these hilarious tweets... 1. The opening moments made us feel things we haven’t for the last year

That Love Island theme tune was coming like the national anthem the way it moved me hearing it #LoveIsland — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) June 28, 2021

2. Although the ITV Hub being the ITV Hub, the series didn’t get off to a smooth start for many

3. Naturally, it didn’t take long for the Matt Hancock memes to start

Why are people so fast?!



Retweet when you see it 😂😂🤣🤣#LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/8OlGNSInAS — Zen✨ (@AdenikeZen) June 28, 2021

4. See also:

The type of eye contact Sharon is looking for #Loveislandpic.twitter.com/tA8VcSzXt4 — Sam 🤍 (@sampickup06) June 28, 2021

5. Sharon’s biggest turn off? “White jeans and an ego”

I respect Sharon for speaking up about the white jeans issue early on. She can not and WILL NOT go through another season like this #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/LfKnWRjYV0 — Cassie (@Cassiesmyth) June 28, 2021

6. Live footage of lads across the country

7. Aaron picking Shannon when she hadn’t actually stepped forward for him was a bold move

i knew aaron wasn't shannon's type when she gave him this look. loooool. #loveislandpic.twitter.com/efalllAvil — Daniellé DASH (@DanielleDASH) June 28, 2021

8. One Islander was putting people in mind of one of the greats

9. We’ve nothing more to add to this

10. Yes it’s early to pick favourites, but we see no lies here

Ok Kaz is our favourite yes? #LoveIsland — nick grimshaw (@grimmers) June 28, 2021

11. Relatable content

Catching your own reflection in the TV during Love Island knee deep in carbonara — Emily Atack (@EmAtack) June 28, 2021

12. That sound you hear is fast-fashion brands scrambling to get this printed on a T-shirt

BREAKING: the Oxford Dictionary have announced they are officially changing the word “vibing” to “vibesing” in honour of Liberty reinventing the word on #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/UYipGH7Rzp — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) June 28, 2021

13. A football joke somehow made its way onto Love Island

“England and Scotland went head to head and once again the English failed to score” 😭🤣 #LoveIsland — al🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@aleshiaingram) June 28, 2021

14. Stop being tight, yeah ITV?

they’ve still not made the cash prize higher than 50k??? one boohoo collection is gonna make them more than that we ain’t ever gonna get someone steal the money #LoveIsland — lewys (@lookingforlewys) June 28, 2021

15. Not big or clever, but still funny

Welcome to the Decking It Hall of Fame, Jake! #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/MljR1UWC3u — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 28, 2021

16. We’re probably going to see a lot more of this screengrab over the coming weeks, aren’t we?

Tell me Faye’s not into Brad without telling me Faye’s not into Brad:#LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/YPsCHGkUmt — Rebecca Beglin (@RebeccaBeglin) June 28, 2021

17. Mr Hammond is going to struggle to live this down

Hugo's PE students watching him get his ear lobe eaten. #Loveislandpic.twitter.com/82e8hHsKhb — Harry Kennedy (@harrykennedy_20) June 28, 2021

18. Jake, chill

jake filming toby in that challenge:#loveislandpic.twitter.com/hbhLZyuenu — ✨ M o l l i e ✨ (@MolsO18) June 28, 2021

19. Sorry, but no

“i’ve got a voice note” ?????? WTF IS THIS. WHERE’S THE “i’ve got a text!!” #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/QVwG14kPDC — cait!¡ mowa’s wife (@PHHLUVB0T) June 28, 2021

20. How it should be done

'I got a text'

Ovie somewhere in the distance

'MESSAGE!'#LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/i0VOcj6EvL — Sardaran Carol Ahmed (@SardaranCarol) June 28, 2021

21. Why deprive yourself, tbh?

Imagine you watched both. What a fucking night! 👏🏼👏🏼😂⚽️ https://t.co/4ZTEWZJvcx — Kevin JP Atherton (@KJPA1988) June 28, 2021

22. Listen up, ITV

Can they do a Love Island All Star?



Bring back the legends like Adam, Megan, Theo and Amber #Loveisland — Lateef (@LateefSaka) June 28, 2021