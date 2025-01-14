The cast of Love Island: All Stars ITV/Shutterstock

If you’re a Love Island fan who’s tapped out of the show in the last few years, you may well have a good reason to tune back in.

On Monday night, the second season of Love Island All Stars kicked off on ITV2, with Curtis Pritchard, Marcel Somerville, Gabby Allen and Luca Bish among the returning contestants.

The episode ended with the first Bombshell announcement of the season, with none other than former champion Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu making her return to the villa.

But it turns out another legend from earlier in Love Island’s run turned down a chance to join the series.

Yep, Ekin-Su is back for the new season of Love Island: All Stars ITV/Shutterstock

Speaking to The Sun, executive producer Mike Spencer confirmed that season five’s Ovie Soko was approached about taking part, but gave the offer the brush-off.

“I’d love Ovie to do the show. But Ovie, I don’t believe, wants to do the show,” he explained.

Mike added: “The thing is, we will reach out to everybody. We are open to everyone.”

Ovie Soko appeared on Love Island back in 2019 ITV/Shutterstock

In another interview with the tabloid, he shared that he’d be keen for both Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury to appear on a future All Stars series.

“I don’t know if we did or didn’t approach Molly, but we pretty much always approach everyone that’s single,” he said, confirming that talks with Tommy did take place early on in the casting process.

“We go through everyone and then approach everyone, audition and then pick,” he added. “But if Molly and Tommy would like to come back here, then they’re more than welcome.”

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury on Love Island in 2019 Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock

Molly-Mae and Tommy met on the fifth season of Love Island, and announced last year that they were parting ways after five years together.

Since then, they’ve sparked speculation that they may be back together, after being spotted kissing at a New Year’s Eve party.