The countdown to ‘Love Island’ is officially on, as bosses have confirmed when this year’s series will start. And there is not long to wait either, as we will be officially saying goodbye to our social lives for the summer from Monday 4 June.

ITV There's not long until 'Love Island' is back on our screens

Viewers of the ITV2 reality show will see Caroline Flack welcome a whole new bunch of Islanders to the villa from 9pm that night. There’s an extra treat for fans too, as this year’s series will be a whole week longer than 2017, with eight weeks of Island action to enjoy.

BUILD/WMA Caroline Flack and Iain Stirling are back for series four