The countdown to ‘Love Island’ is officially on, as bosses have confirmed when this year’s series will start.
And there is not long to wait either, as we will be officially saying goodbye to our social lives for the summer from Monday 4 June.
Viewers of the ITV2 reality show will see Caroline Flack welcome a whole new bunch of Islanders to the villa from 9pm that night.
There’s an extra treat for fans too, as this year’s series will be a whole week longer than 2017, with eight weeks of Island action to enjoy.
Something else that has already been confirmed is that this year’s contestants will have their smoking habits restricted.
Bosses have revealed the house and garden will be a smoke-free zone, after over 50% of Ofcom complaints made about the show in 2017 were about the Islanders’ constant smoking.
They will now only be able to light up in a designated area outside of the villa, and will also have to smoke alone so we don’t miss anything too interesting (though bosses will be setting up a single camera just in case).
During a recent appearance on ‘BUILD’, ‘Love Island’ host Caroline and narrator Iain Stirling addressed many of the rumours that have been circulating ahead of the show’s return.
The pair shot down a number of claims, including talk of two villas.
‘Love Island’ returns on Monday 4 June at 9pm on ITV2.