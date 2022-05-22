Love Island will soon be returning to our screens ITV

Get that factor 50 ready, because another long, hot summer of love is just around the corner.

Yes, a new series of Love Island is almost upon us, as another batch of singletons set off to Spain for more cracking on, pieing off and everything in between.

This year, there’s some big changes afoot for the ITV2 dating show as it enters its eighth series – here’s everything we can tell you about it…

Is there a new Love Island villa?

After being located at the famous property in Mallorca’s St Llorenc des Cardassar since 2017, Love Island is on the move this year and will be coming from a brand new location.

While ITV has confirmed the show’s relocation, no official details or photos have yet been revealed.

However, that has not stopped paparazzi hunting down what they have alleged is the new villa.

Pictures published by various tabloids show construction work at the property to transform it into a setting familiar to the show’s fans.

Who is presenting Love Island this year?

There had been speculation ITV was lining up a replacement host for Laura Whitmore, who has presented the show since 2020.

Strictly Come Dancing favourite AJ Odudu and former Islander Maura Higgins both were linked to the role in the press, but Laura has in fact signed up to present her third series.

Laura Whitmore in the Love Island villa Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock

This was confirmed in a Love Island trailer, which showed her and narrator Iain Stirling’s names on respective water bottles.

Iain – who is married to Laura – is also returning, having already provided his voice to the official trailer.

Who are the rumoured Love Island contestants?

A number of people have already been linked to this year’s Love Island, although ITV is remaining tight-lipped until it announces the starting line-up, with that big reveal likely coming a week prior to the series’ launch.

Those who have been rumoured to enter the villa include Newcastle student Kat Harrison, who previously dated Geordie Shore’s Marty McKenna; model and boxer Joshua Legrove; beautician Sophie Draper, who was once linked to Aston Villa player Matty Cash; Toby Bougouneau, who previously appeared on ITV2 dating show Ready To Mingle; Brad McDermott, who is the brother of 2018 contestant Zara; basketball player Jordan Spencer; Gemma Owen, the daughter of former England player Michael; Missy Keating, who is the daughter of Boyzone’s Ronan and Turkish actress Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

Check out some of their Instagram snaps below…

How long will Love Island last this year?

Reports had suggested that this year would see the longest-ever series of Love Island.

However, in promotional material released to the press, it was confirmed that it will run for eight weeks, as was the case in series 4, 5 and 7.

What else is new for Love Island 2022?

For the first time ever, Islanders will be wearing second-hand clothes, as eBay is now the show’s first ever pre-loved fashion partner.

They will have access to a shared wardrobe situated in the new villa for the first time ever.

It marks a huge tone shift for the show, considering it previously partnered with I Saw It First and alumni have gone on to be brand ambassadors for the likes of Boohoo, Pretty Little Thing and Asos.

When does Love Island start?

As yet, series eight of Love Island does not have an official start date, with a trailer simply saying “This June”.

However, reports have suggested that it will launch on Monday 6 June, although ITV is yet to confirm this.

After a delayed start to the 2021 series due to the pandemic – which saw the show kick off at the end of June – this would return the show to its traditional early June start.