After a slow start to the series, this year’s Love Island stepped up about four gears on Sunday night thanks to a toe-curling incident between Maura Higgins and Tom Walker – and we can’t stop thinking about it.
It all started when Maura was awarded a night in the Hideaway after winning a challenge earlier in the day, opting to take Tom in with her.
Naturally, the Islanders soon started predicting whether or not they were going to do the deed.
Curtis, of all people, even handed Tom a condom to use.
The girls rushed around Maura to help her get ready for her and Tom’s alone time.
But as she headed down into the garden to tell Tom she’d meet him in Hideaway, he was busy giving it the big talk to the lads about finding out if – after plenty of sex chat – Maura was “all mouth or not”.
Unfortunately for him, it turned out Maura has rather good hearing and heard his sexist comment.
And the boys’ reaction at realising this was priceless.
And it got worse. When Maura asked Tom to clarify what he’d just said, he thought nothing of repeating it.
The boys’ disbelief at his stupidity was literally all of us.
Maura then totally tore Tom a new one...
And the lads could only look on in pieces as it all unfolded.
And just like that, a cosy night in the Hideaway turned into Tom probably having to spend the night outside alone.
On Twitter, Maura was soon hailed as a feminist icon...
While many couldn’t help but laugh at the fact Tom had effectively cock-blocked himself...
And now everyone can’t wait to see how he attempts to get out of the massive hole he’s dug for himself...
Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.