After a slow start to the series, this year’s Love Island stepped up about four gears on Sunday night thanks to a toe-curling incident between Maura Higgins and Tom Walker – and we can’t stop thinking about it. It all started when Maura was awarded a night in the Hideaway after winning a challenge earlier in the day, opting to take Tom in with her.

Naturally, the Islanders soon started predicting whether or not they were going to do the deed.

Curtis, of all people, even handed Tom a condom to use.

The girls rushed around Maura to help her get ready for her and Tom’s alone time.

But as she headed down into the garden to tell Tom she’d meet him in Hideaway, he was busy giving it the big talk to the lads about finding out if – after plenty of sex chat – Maura was “all mouth or not”.

Unfortunately for him, it turned out Maura has rather good hearing and heard his sexist comment.

And the boys’ reaction at realising this was priceless.

And it got worse. When Maura asked Tom to clarify what he’d just said, he thought nothing of repeating it.

The boys’ disbelief at his stupidity was literally all of us.

Maura then totally tore Tom a new one...

And the lads could only look on in pieces as it all unfolded.

And just like that, a cosy night in the Hideaway turned into Tom probably having to spend the night outside alone.

On Twitter, Maura was soon hailed as a feminist icon...

Maura’s a whole feminist icon for not taking tom’s bullshit #loveislandpic.twitter.com/Dd1FzbLgzS — ilovehobi|| 제이홉 (@hobigivesmelove) June 23, 2019

Maura is my new feminist queen, I've never reversed my opinion of someone so quickly #LoveIsland — Hannah (@hannahchrstina) June 23, 2019

Finally people stopped talking shit bout Maura. She’s been the best character. I identify with her and it’s good to see other women who don’t give a fuck, who stand up for themselves & say what they mean. Ya’ll just late to see she’s a positive feminist role model #LoveIsland — ashley (@iseepinkelefnts) June 23, 2019

While many couldn’t help but laugh at the fact Tom had effectively cock-blocked himself...

Tom really hit the biggest cock block of 2019, on himself. It is not what it is mate you’ve fucked it. #LoveIsland

pic.twitter.com/UHGYUQcFws — Kabra (@kabra__) June 24, 2019

Tom's brain

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Tom:

All mouth or not

Legit oh Tom you fucked it lol lmao 😂😂😭😭 #LoveIsland — Jakir Ali (@jakir2can) June 23, 2019

And now everyone can’t wait to see how he attempts to get out of the massive hole he’s dug for himself...

Me watching the preview for tomorrow’s episode with Maura and Tom #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/HiRhScQ5sZ — Jade Brydges (@hiyaitsjade) June 23, 2019

There’s only one thing that’s gonna help Tom get out of this one... #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/9fl5wrz8ij — josh (@joshwinn_) June 24, 2019