Adam Collard has revealed that ‘Love Island’ contestants have been finding out about England’s World Cup progress, though it’s not the producers who’ve spilled the beans.
Islanders are prohibited from having access to the outside world - and, of course, television screens - but the football tournament has still been playing on their minds.
Speaking to Heart, Adam revealed that during his time on the show, the Islanders managed to find out some of the results when new arrivals entered the villa.
“We’re not supposed to ask, but when Sam Bird came into the house we pestered the life out of him and then he told us the England score for the first game,” he admitted. “Then the girls in Casa Amor told us the second score.
“But the producers really don’t tell us anything.”
ITV is yet to confirm when the live ‘Love Island’ final will take place but there is at least two weeks to go.
This means that (unless another new arrival spills the beans) the contestants have a long time to go before finding out about England’s semi-final heartbreak.
Plenty of celebs were watching Wednesday night’s game, including Dani Dyer’s actor father, Danny.
The ‘EastEnders’ star tweeted his thoughts after extra time, summing the evening up by writing: “Oh... so it’s not coming home then... bollocks.”