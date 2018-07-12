Adam Collard has revealed that ‘Love Island’ contestants have been finding out about England’s World Cup progress, though it’s not the producers who’ve spilled the beans.

Islanders are prohibited from having access to the outside world - and, of course, television screens - but the football tournament has still been playing on their minds.

Speaking to Heart, Adam revealed that during his time on the show, the Islanders managed to find out some of the results when new arrivals entered the villa.