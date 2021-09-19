Mark Kerrison via Getty Images Insulate Britain climate activists pictured glued onto a slip road from the M25

Green MP Caroline Lucas has defended environmental protesters who blocked the M25, saying their demands were “reasonable”.

The group Insulate Britain held up the country’s busiest motorway three times last week by setting up road blocks and glueing themselves to the tarmac.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps called them “dangerous and counterproductive”.

However, former Green Party leader Lucas suggested their actions were justified in an “emergency”.

“It is reasonable to take emergency action and that’s what they were doing,” she told Sky News’s Trevor Phillips on Sunday programme