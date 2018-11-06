Mac Miller’s cause of death has been revealed as an accidental overdose by a coroner in Los Angeles.

Back in September, Mac - real name Malcolm James McCormick - was found dead at his home in California, at the age of 26.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office has now declared that Miller died due to an overdose involving alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl, an opioid used as a pain medication and is also an ingredient in anaesthesia.