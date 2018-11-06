Mac Miller’s cause of death has been revealed as an accidental overdose by a coroner in Los Angeles.
Back in September, Mac - real name Malcolm James McCormick - was found dead at his home in California, at the age of 26.
The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office has now declared that Miller died due to an overdose involving alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl, an opioid used as a pain medication and is also an ingredient in anaesthesia.
Last week, a tribute concert was held in Miller’s memory in Los Angeles, during which acts like Pharrell Williams, Childish Gambino and John Mayer all performed and paid their respects to the late star.
Childish Gambino said during the show: “Thank you, Mac, for sharing your soul and your beauty with us, especially your love of music. Thank you for sharing that with us.
“You were a really necessary and intelligent light and I’m really glad we met, I’m glad you made music and to all the Mac fans out there, thank you for joining him and being part of his journey.”
His ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande was not in attendance, but did share her own personal tribute to the star on her Instagram account.
Over the weekend, Ariana released her surprise single ‘Thank U, Next’, in which she muses on past romances, including her two-year relationship with Miller.
As well as references to Big Sean and Pete Davidson, Ariana is heard singing: “Wish I could say thank you to Malcolm, ’cause he was an angel.”