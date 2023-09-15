Emily Atack Pays Tribute To Co-Star Maddy Anholt After She Dies Aged 35

Emily Atack and Maddy Anholt Shutterstock/ITV/Ken McKay/Richard Davenport

Emily Atack has paid tribute to former co-star Maddy Anholt after the actor and comedian died at the age of 35.

On Thursday, Maddy’s family announced news of her death after she was diagnosed with “a rare and aggressive form” of brain cancer.

They said in a statement: “You may know that shortly after the birth of her incredible daughter Opal last year, Maddy was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer.

“She handled the ensuing surgery and treatment with astonishing grace and courage, accompanied every step of the way by her family and devoted husband, Ben. She spent her final weeks at her parents’ home, bathed in love and calm, and with the sounds of nature all around.”

Maddy appeared in a range of TV and radio comedies including Sunny D, Jerk, Radio 4′s No Smoke and ITV2′s The Emily Atack Show.

In a tribute to Maddy, Emily described her as “just utterly beautiful and so talented”.

Posting a series of pictures on Instagram, Emily wrote: “It’s hard to find the words. Maddy Anholt was one of the sweetest, FUNNIEST, gorgeous and most hard working women I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing and working with. Just utterly beautiful and so talented. She made me laugh so much.

“Sending every ounce of my love and support to her family. Such an unbearably tragic loss.”

Last year, Maddy also released self-help book How to Leave Your Psychopath: The Essential Handbook For Escaping Toxic Relationships. After its release, she became an ambassador for Women’s Aid.