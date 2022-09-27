Photos Show Widespread Protests In Iran Over Kurdish Woman's Death

The world is watching as Iran erupts into protests over the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman who was detained for days by the country’s morality police for not wearing her hijab properly.
Mahsa Amini was arrested on September 13 by Iran’s police force that terrorises citizens — particularly women — for what they deem a refusal to comply with the country’s strict dress code. This includes the hijab, a headscarf worn by Muslim women. Three days after being hospitalised in a coma, Amini was pronounced dead.
Protesters have accused police of killing Amini because she didn’t abide by Iran’s strict hijab mandate. Since her death, Iranians — particularly women — have taken to the streets to demand justice for Amini, calling for an end to the morality police and the hijab mandate. Women have been documented taking off their hijabs and in some instances burning them, an act that could cost them their lives.
Since the demonstrations began, tensions have risen between civilians and police in cities across Iran.
These photos show the unrest in Iran, as well as reactions from around the world: