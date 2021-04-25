Make These Eggy Bread And Veggie Muffins In Just 5 Steps

I don’t know about you, but weekends – for me – always deserve a special breakfast. With a lack of time during the week, I usually have porridge or overnight oats; but on a Saturday or Sunday morning, it’s all about the eggs.

Scrambled eggs, poached, fried – whatever I fancy. Every now and then, it’s good to mix it up, so I was intrigued at the idea of eating muffins for breakfast. The recipe is from Karen Edwards’ new book, The Planet-Friendly Kitchen, so not only does it look ridiculously tasty, it’s also good for the environment.

And thankfully, as we all like, it’s pretty simple, too. Enjoy!

Eggy Bread and Veggie Muffins

“This impressive breakfast recipe is fantastic for using up any old bread you have lying around,” says Karen Edwards. “Swap in your favourite (locally sourced) root veggies and greens to liven up your early-morning repertoire.”

Serves: 2 • Preparation: 10 mins • Cooking: 45 mins

The Planet Friendly Kitchen

Ingredients:

1 sliced courgette

½ deseeded, diced yellow pepper

150 g chopped butternut squash or pumpkin

250 g shredded spinach

1 tbsp rapeseed oil

8 slices stale wholemeal bread

4 organic eggs

150 ml unsweetened plant milk

Salt and pepper

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas mark 4 and line a muffin tray with six folded cups of greaseproof paper. Ensure the veggies are cut into small pieces, then fry them in oil until brown.

2. When cooked, stir in the spinach until it wilts. Remove from the heat.

3. Meanwhile, chop the stale bread into cubes and place in a bowl. Whisk the eggs and milk together and pour half the mixture on to the bread. Stir and set aside for 10 minutes.

4. Once thick, stir the vegetables through the mixture and season.

5. Pour into the muffin cases and top with the remaining eggy bread mix. Bake until golden and crispy (approximately 30 minutes). Serve warm.