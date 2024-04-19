LOADING ERROR LOADING

A person reportedly lit themself on fire on Friday outside of New York’s Manhattan Supreme Court during jury selection for former President Donald Trump’s criminal trial.

A CNN reporter at the scene described seeing a man burning while people attempted to extinguish the flames. Video aired by Fox News also appeared to show a fire burning in a nearby park.

“They are putting jackets over the body of this man,” the Fox News reporter said.

A general view shows the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York. via Associated Press

A person was seen rushed away on a stretcher by emergency crews after the fire was extinguished, The Associated Press reported.

A police spokesperson confirmed to HuffPost that a man was taken from the scene to a nearby hospital in critical condition following a 911 call at 1.37 p.m. They were unable to confirm any additional information, including whether it was an act of self-immolation.

Witnesses at the scene told various news outlets that the person threw pamphlets into the air before pouring a liquid on themself.

Some of the pamphlets referenced former President George W Bush, former Vice President Al Gore and lawyer David Boies, who represented Gore in the 2000 presidential election recount, according to The New York Times.