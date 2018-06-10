Google Maps Police were called to fatal stabbing near Turnpike Lane station in Haringey

Scotland Yard has launched a murder investigation after a man was stabbed to death in north London.

Police discovered a 35-year-old man suffering from stab wounds after being called to the scene near Turnpike Lane station in Haringey at around 9.47pm on Saturday.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers believe they knew the identity of the man and are “in the process of informing next of kin”, the Met Police said.

No arrests have been made, the force added. It is the 74th murder investigation the Met Police have launched since the start of 2018.

Cordons remain in place around the scene of the attack, including Ducketts Common, where police believe the victim may have been stabbed. Local roads have also been closed.

Police are urging anyone with information to call them on 101 using the reference 7472jun09. Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.