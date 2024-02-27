This Man Wore A Wedding Dress To His Friend's Wedding. Everyone Thinks Her Reaction Was Ridiculous

CareyHope via Getty Images close up of angry bride as a stressful wedding planning or bridezilla concept

In a Reddit post shared with subReddit r/AmITheAsshole (AITA), site user u/DanWantsDeath asked, “AITA for wearing a wedding dress at a wedding?”

In the post, he shared that his friend, whom he’s known for years, had recently gotten engaged; he received a message from her asking him to come to her costume engagement party.



“I asked if there was a theme and she said there wasn’t,” he said. As a cosplayer, he was left with “a lot of choices” for the costume (remember that: costume) party.



Eventually, he decided “I didn’t want to rock up in an anime cosplay, so I thought it would be funny to go to an engagement party as the Corpse Bride.”



The outfit got him some compliments, and he was “having a lot of fun.”



But “after ten minutes my friend’s fiancé walked out in a black tuxedo and announced this was actually their wedding. Apparently my friend saw a video of someone doing this and wanted to do the same.”

The guest immediately checked with the groom to see if his outfit was appropriate

Panicking, the poster said that after the groom had started to usher people to the part of the yard where the ceremony would take place, he “went straight to him.”



“I asked him if I should quickly go home and change my outfit and that I would get back before it started. He told me it was fine since I didn’t know this was the wedding,” the poster shared.



So, trusting the groom, the guest attended the wedding which he said seemed fine ― aside from the fact that the bride didn’t speak to him afterwards. However, he “assumed it was just because she was tired from the big day and wanted some alone time.“



Then, the notifications began

About half an hour after he came home, the poster says he began getting message notifications and messages from the bride “cussing me out and telling me how I ruined her wedding.”



“She told me it was basic knowledge not to wear a wedding dress to a wedding,” the guest shared, adding that he told her, “I asked her now husband if I should change and he said it was fine.”

He got no response from the bride; instead, the husband messaged him to ask why the poster said that he, the husband, had told him the outfit was acceptable.



When the poster reminded him that that was exactly what happened, ”[the husband] said how I should have changed anyways and it’s my fault that the two are now fighting over this.”



“I’ve tried texting her that I was sorry and if I had known I wouldn’t have done it. I woke up today and saw her and her husband have blocked me on everything.,” the poster added.



People were very much on the guest’s side

People in the comments seemed to firmly side with the guest, and many found the bride’s reaction unfair.



“They had multiple chances to get you to change and they didn’t take any of them so getting mad with you after the fact doesn’t make any sense,” one commenter said.



“You were told it was a costume party for an engagement celebration, choosing a corpse bride costume makes sense. You gave the groom a chance to tell you if you needed to change when you found out it was a surprise wedding. It’s not your fault he chose to throw you under the bus when the bride got upset. You did nothing wrong,” another commented.



And yet another commenter said, “All I can say is this couple has 99 problems and you aren’t actually one of them, you’re just a convenient distraction from yelling at each other.”



In an update, the poster has since shared that the bride was lied to by her husband, who never liked the friend.



She has since apologised to him and they have become friends again, but the husband ― who it turns out suspected him of trying to steal his now-wife ― still refuses to speak to him.



What do you think?