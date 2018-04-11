Mariah Carey Discusses Bipolar Disorder Diagnosis For The First Time

Mariah Carey has revealed she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder over 15 years ago.

Speaking about it for the first time, the US superstar told People magazine that doctors diagnosed her with bipolar in 2001, when she was hospitalised for a breakdown, admitting: “I didn’t want to believe it.”

In the years that followed, Mariah did not receive treatment for the disorder but after a turbulent two years, which included her split from fiance James Packer, she sought help.