Mariah Carey Discusses Bipolar Disorder Diagnosis For The First Time

Mariah Carey has revealed she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder over 15 years ago.
Speaking about it for the first time, the US superstar told People magazine that doctors diagnosed her with bipolar in 2001, when she was hospitalised for a breakdown, admitting: “I didn’t want to believe it.”
In the years that followed, Mariah did not receive treatment for the disorder but after a turbulent two years, which included her split from fiance James Packer, she sought help.
“Until recently I lived in denial and isolation and in constant fear someone would expose me,” she told the magazine. “It was too heavy a burden to carry and I simply couldn’t do that anymore.”
Mariah suffers from bipolar II disorder, which is characterised by bouts of depression and hypomania, and she now takes medication and has regular therapy sessions to manage her mental health.
“I’m actually taking medication that seems to be pretty good,” she said. “It’s not making me feel too tired or sluggish or anything like that. Finding the proper balance is what is most important.”
In the wake of her revelation, many fans took to Twitter to applaud the star:
Explaining why she’s decided to speak out, Mariah told People: “I’m hopeful we can get to a place where the stigma is lifted from people going through anything alone. It can be incredibly isolating.
“It does not have to define you and I refuse to allow it to define me or control me.”
Mariah is currently working on her 15th studio album, which is slated for release later this year. She recently rescheduled her Number 1s tour, moving it to October 2018.
Useful websites and helplines:
- Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393
- Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill.)
- The Mix is a free support service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email: help@themix.org.uk