'My Heart Is Broken': Mariah Carey Confirms Her Mum And Sister Have Died On The Same Day

Mariah Carey in 2022 via Associated Press

Mariah Carey has shared her devastation following the deaths of her mother, Patricia, and sister, Alison, over the weekend.

The Hero singer issued a statement to People magazine on Sunday evening, which read: “My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day.”

Advertisement

She continued: “I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time.”

The Grammy winner shared no further information, including her mum and sister’s causes of death, in her statement to People.

Mariah with her late mum, Patricia, and daughter, Monroe, at the unveiling of her Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2015 via Associated Press

Over the course of her time in the spotlight, the record-breaking singer has spoken candidly about her “complicated” relationships with members of her family, including in her 2020 autobiography The Meaning Of Mariah, which was partly dedicated to her mother.

Advertisement

“Like many aspects of my life, my journey with my mother has been full of contradictions and competing realities,” she explained in her memoir.

“It’s never been only black-and-white — it’s been a whole rainbow of emotions. Our relationship is a prickly rope of pride, pain, shame, gratitude, jealousy, admiration and disappointment. A complicated love tethers my heart to my mother’s.”

Patricia had previously been a trained opera singer and vocal coach, who duetted with her daughter in her 2010 special Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to You.