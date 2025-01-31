Marianne Faithful pictured in March 2014 Thibault Camus via AP

British singer Marianne Faithfull has died at the age of 78.

Marianne’s publicist confirmed on Thursday evening that the music icon had died earlier that day “in the company of her loving family”.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of the singer, songwriter and actress Marianne Faithfull,” they said in a statement.

“Marianne passed away peacefully in London today, in the company of her loving family. She will be dearly missed.”

After being “discovered” as a teenager by Rolling Stones manager Andrew Loog Oldham, her breakthrough single As Tears Go By, written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, was released in 1964, reaching the top 10 in the UK.

Marianne Faithful in the early years of her fame, back in 1966 Victor Boynton/ASSOCIATED PRESS

In the years that followed, she enjoyed success with singles including This Little Bird, Summer Nights and her highest-charting hit Come And Stay With Me.

Over the course of her career, she became one of the artists associated with the so-called “British invasion” in the 1960s, and went on to release 22 albums in total, the most recent of which, She Walks In Beauty, came out in 2021.

In addition to her music career, Marianne enjoyed success as an actor, both on the stage and in films like Girl On A Motorcycle, I’ll Never Forgive What’s ’Isname and Sofia Coppola’s historical biopic of Marie Antoinette.

She also famously played God in two episodes of the UK sitcom Absolutely Fabulous.

Mick Jagger and Marianne Faithfull in 1969 Peter Kemp via AP

Following the news of Marianne’s death, Mick Jagger shared an emotional tribute on Instagram, remembering her as “a wonderful friend, a beautiful singer and a great actress”.

“She will always be remembered,” he added.

His bandmate Keith Richards also wrote: “My heartfelt condolences to Marianne’s family! I am so sad and will miss her!!”