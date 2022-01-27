Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett Apologises To The Chase Viewers After He Walks Off Show Following Defeat

Mark “The Beast” Labbett has apologised to viewers of The Chase after he walked off the ITV show following his defeat in the Final Chase during Wednesday’s episode.
The quizzing expert was seen punching the set at the end of the show after the four remaining contestants managed to bag £21,000 with just a few seconds left on the clock.
After host Bradley Walsh congratulated all four winners on their impressive win, he asked The Beast what he had to say.
After congratulating the winners, Mark then said “I’m off”, before storming off and punching part of the set.
“I apologise to any kids watching, that is not how you should take defeat,” Bradley told viewers.
Mark has since taken to Twitter to apologise for his actions, which he said was down to his mental health being “shot” before the episode was filmed.
“Apologies to those of you disappointed with my behaviour tonight,” he tweeted.
“My mental health was shot before that game, it was storm off or break down in tears.”
He added: “A remorseless diet of quality opponents didn’t help.”
After he tweeted, Mark was inundated with support from viewers of The Chase, as well as fellow Chaser Paul Sinha.
Paul commented: “You should never have to apologise for the crime of “being human”. I’d have been nowhere on those questions.”
The Chase airs weekdays on ITV at 5pm.
Help and support:
- Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393.
- Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill).
- CALM (the Campaign Against Living Miserably) offer a helpline open 5pm-midnight, 365 days a year, on 0800 58 58 58, and a webchat service.
- The Mix is a free support service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email help@themix.org.uk
- Rethink Mental Illness offers practical help through its advice line which can be reached on 0808 801 0525 (Monday to Friday 10am-4pm). More info can be found on rethink.org.