Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett Apologises To The Chase Viewers After He Walks Off Show Following Defeat

Mark 'The Beast' Labbett was defeated on the latest episode of The Chase. ITV

Mark “The Beast” Labbett has apologised to viewers of The Chase after he walked off the ITV show following his defeat in the Final Chase during Wednesday’s episode.

The quizzing expert was seen punching the set at the end of the show after the four remaining contestants managed to bag £21,000 with just a few seconds left on the clock.

Advertisement

After host Bradley Walsh congratulated all four winners on their impressive win, he asked The Beast what he had to say.

The Chase's Mark Labbett could be seen punching the side of the set as he exited the show. ITV

After congratulating the winners, Mark then said “I’m off”, before storming off and punching part of the set.

Advertisement

“I apologise to any kids watching, that is not how you should take defeat,” Bradley told viewers.

Mark has since taken to Twitter to apologise for his actions, which he said was down to his mental health being “shot” before the episode was filmed.

Advertisement

Apologies to those of you disappointed with my behaviour tonight. My mental health was shot before that game, it was storm off or break down in tears. A remorseless diet of quality opponents didn’t help #thechase — Mark Labbett (@MarkLabbett) January 26, 2022

“Apologies to those of you disappointed with my behaviour tonight,” he tweeted.

“My mental health was shot before that game, it was storm off or break down in tears.”

He added: “A remorseless diet of quality opponents didn’t help.”

After he tweeted, Mark was inundated with support from viewers of The Chase, as well as fellow Chaser Paul Sinha.

Advertisement

Paul commented: “You should never have to apologise for the crime of “being human”. I’d have been nowhere on those questions.”

You should never have to apologise for the crime of "being human". I'd have been nowhere on those questions. — Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) January 26, 2022

No need it's something that has happened to us all the difference is you are in the spotlight never apologise for being human we all have our off moments you are awesome xxxxxx — Mazda Paris (@mazarooster) January 27, 2022

I assumed you were putting on a show, living up to your Beastie Boy persona. I am sorry if you were feeling unwell at that time. A lot of us can empathise with these negative thoughts and feelings. Love and best wishes to you ❤. — Kay Aitch (@K_for_K4r3n) January 26, 2022

You don't need to apologise! You're only Human, you acknowledged and congratulated the winning team, but you're also very competitive LOL. — Faizal Perager (@man18united) January 26, 2022

No need to apologise Mark, you played well and did your very best answering what was some nasty questions on #thechase. Nice that you congratulated the players and showed great sportsmanship. — Matt Tatler (@MatthewTatler1) January 26, 2022

A classic example of people judging what they know nothing about. Well done for opening up for starters and remember tomorrow's a new day 🙂 — Sarah Melody (@sarah_melody3) January 26, 2022

The Chase airs weekdays on ITV at 5pm.

Help and support: