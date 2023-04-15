Tributes Paid To The Script Guitarist Mark Sheehan Following His Death At 46

Mark Sheehan (right) with bandmates Glen Power and Danny O'Donoghue Joe Maher via Getty Images

Tributes have been paid to The Script guitarist Mark Sheehan, who has died following a short illness.

The 46-year-old musician, who formed the Irish rock band alongside frontman Danny O’Donoghue and drummer Glen Power, died in hospital on Friday.

A statement on the band’s social media pages had announced his death, which read: “Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness.

“The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time.”

Since then, tributes have flooded social media, honouring Mark...

Today we lost another young legend of music in Mark Sheehan of The Script.I can and do understand the pain Glen & Danny are feeling right now and also their families.All my love and support I offer you at this time. You gave the world your music,It will carry you home Mark. 💚🙏🏻 — Mikey Graham / Boyzone (@MRMIKEYGRAHAM) April 14, 2023

So sorry to hear the passing of Mark Sheehan! We had the great fortune of getting to spend time in his company over the years and was always such a lovely man! Deepest condolences to his family and his @thescript brothers — Kodaline (@Kodaline) April 14, 2023

We were so privileged to have worked with Mark Sheehan on our movie and TV show, our sincere condolences to your family & friends you are truly loved and will be missed by millions, sleep tight brother ❤️ https://t.co/9n6j2s5lat pic.twitter.com/GRw9StaFHI — Mrs. Brown's Boys (@MrsBrownsBoys) April 15, 2023

Laura Whitmore paid tribute to Mark Sheehan on Instagram Instagram

In their own Instagram tribute, Irish pop duo Jedward said: “Everyone in the Irish music industry and worldwide mourn your loss RIP Mark such a talented musician from The Script one of the most iconic Irish groups of our generation.”

Irish president Michael D Higgins also issued a lengthy statement, hailing Mark as an “outstanding” example of Irish “musical success” on the world stage.

He said: “It was a great honour and a privilege when I had the opportunity of hosting Mark and The Script when they performed at Aras an Uachtarain in 2013 as part of my initiative Glaoch – The President’s Call, which celebrated Irish creativity and its reach and impact across the world.

“Through their music, Mark and The Script have played an outstanding part in continuing and promoting this proud tradition of Irish musical success across the world.”

The Script were formed in Dublin in 2001.

Their eponymous debut album was released in 2008 and it went to number one in both the UK and Ireland.

It featured hits such as We Cry, Breakeven, and The Man Who Can’t Be Moved, with the latter peaking at number two in the UK singles charts.

Mark is survived by wife Rina Sheehan and their three children.