Mark York, who played the property manager Billy Merchant in the US version of The Office.

According to an obituary posted online, Mark died in Ohio on 19 May of an unexpected illness.

He was best known for appearing in a handful of episodes of the workplace comedy between 2006 to 2009.

Among Mark’s most memorable moments in The Office was when his character was the guest of clueless boss Michael Scott (Steve Carell) during a disability awareness meeting.

The actor – whose legs were paralysed in an auto accident in real life – entered the room in his wheelchair and fielded awkward questions from Scott before finally telling him: “You know what, Michael, let me stop you right there and leave.”