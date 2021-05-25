Mark York, who played the property manager Billy Merchant in the US version of The Office.
According to an obituary posted online, Mark died in Ohio on 19 May of an unexpected illness.
He was best known for appearing in a handful of episodes of the workplace comedy between 2006 to 2009.
Among Mark’s most memorable moments in The Office was when his character was the guest of clueless boss Michael Scott (Steve Carell) during a disability awareness meeting.
The actor – whose legs were paralysed in an auto accident in real life – entered the room in his wheelchair and fielded awkward questions from Scott before finally telling him: “You know what, Michael, let me stop you right there and leave.”
Mark, who was from Arcanum, Ohio, graduated from Anderson University in Indiana and eventually pursued acting in California.
His other TV credits included episodes of the crime series CSI: NY (2006) and the family sitcom 8 Simple Rules (2004), according to his IMDB page.
“He loved TV and the film industry,” according to the obit, which was posted by Kreitzer Funeral Home in Ohio.
The performer, aka Marcus A. York, had been working the past several years as an inventor, securing two patents.
He is survived by his parents and three brothers.