Mark Zuckerburg's Testimony To Congress Mocked For Confused Questions And That Resting Face

Mark Zuckerburg’s appearance before the US Congress has been derided - chiefly thanks to confused and confusing questions from middle-aged politicians struggling to grasp how Facebook works.

The 33-year-old billionaire fielded inquiries from Senators after Cambridge Analytica improperly used the data of 87 million Facebook users.

The social media pioneer admitted “we have made a lot of mistakes” and “I’m sorry”, repeatedly making references the company’s ‘origin story’ of being set-up in his Harvard dorm room.

Zuckerburg also revealed “one of my greatest regrets” is his slow reaction to Russian meddling in the US election.

But many people watching were more alarmed by the quality of the questions, with one Senator asking a question about Facebook algorithms work “if I’m emailing within WhatsApp”.

The probe appeared to reach its nadir when a Republican Senator, Orrin Hatch, asked Zuckerberg how Facebook makes money.

“By running ads,” Zuckerberg responded, stunned he had to make its basic business model clear.