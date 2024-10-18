Martha Stewart Shares Easy Recipe For Keeping Her Affair A Secret For 30 Years

The “doyenne of domesticity” sounded more like the savant of stepping out on Wednesday.

OG influencer Martha Stewart was lightheartedly asked how she kept an extramarital affair secret for more than 30 years.

Stewart revealed recently she had something cooking on the side during her marriage to Andy Stewart.

“Young women, listen to my advice,” the 83-year-old marijuana advocate said in a trailer for the “Martha” Netflix documentary that dropped last week. “If you’re married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he’s a piece of shit. Get out of that marriage.”

“Didn’t you have an affair early on?” someone off-camera asks her.

“Yeah, but I don’t think Andy ever knew about that,” she answered.

Martha Stewart talks with Lee Brian Schrager at her book party celebration on Wednesday. Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images

The couple married in 1961, separated in 1987 and filed for divorce in 1990, People reported.

“Getting divorced was a terrible thing for me, because we were the first to divorce in my family,” she told the outlet in 2020. “And that we haven’t spoken since the divorce is even more painful. But I’m very strong, and I’m very motivated to get on with life.”

The single Stewart shared promising romance news in 2023 of how she “got knocked out of my socks last week” by a “very attractive” guy. “It wasn’t exactly appropriate, but it was good for a night,” she told Drew Barrymore.

But the encounter was tamer than she originally let on. “Nothing happened,” she said. “We didn’t go home together or anything, but it was just like a little flirtation. It’s nice.”