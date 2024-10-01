(L-R) Brotherhood Of Man singers Nicky Stevens, Sandra Stevens, Martin Lee and Lee Sheridan via Associated Press

Brotherhood Of Man singer Martin Lee has died at the age of 77.

Martin is best known as a member of the four-piece group, who won the Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of the UK in 1976 with their song Save Your Kisses For Me.

A post on the group’s Facebook page on Tuesday morning revealed: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our great friend and colleague Brotherhood of Man’s Martin Lee who slipped peacefully away on the evening of Sunday 29 September 2024 from heart failure after a short illness.”

In the band’s tribute post, Martin was remembered as “noy only a wonderful singer”, performing lead vocals on their Eurovision-winning hit, but also a songwriter who penned three number one singles for Brotherhood Of Man

“Over the past 50 years the four of us have toured the world together in harmony and have so many happy memories, but now we are in total shock and cannot imagine a world without Martin Lee,” they added.

Brotherhood Of Man celebrating their Eurovision win in 1976 Rolls Press via Popperfoto via Getty Images

After Eurovision, Brotherhood Of Man topped the UK singles chart with Save Your Kisses For Me, a feat they managed on two more occasions thanks to their hits Angelo and Figaro.

Following their Eurovision success, the band went on to release 12 more albums, the most recent of which came out in 2002.

They also continued to perform all over Europe until their retirement in 2020.

Martin is survived by his wife and Brotherhood Of Man bandmate Sandra Stevens, to whom he was married for “45 happy years”, and his daughter from a previous marriage.