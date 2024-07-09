The First Trailer For Marvel's Agatha All Along Is Finally Here – And It Looks Like We're In For A Camp Old Time

Joe Locke, Kathryn Hahn and Patti LuPone in Agatha All Along Disney

It’s now been three years since a WandaVision spin-off centring around Kathryn Hahn’s character was first reported to be in the works at Marvel.

Since then, the show has added a host of exciting new additions to its cast (and undergone about 12 different name changes), but Agatha All Along is finally due to begin streaming on Disney+ in September.

And let’s just say, it looks like we’re in for a camp old time this spooky season. Give the Agatha All Along trailer a watch for yourself below:

This Halloween season, Agatha Harkness returns 🔮



Experience the two-episode premiere of Marvel Television’s #AgathaAllAlong September 18 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/aItcSkfhtn — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 8, 2024

An official synopsis for Agatha All Along teases: “In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

“Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…”

Oh, and as Patti LuPone previously let slip…

Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke and Patti LuPone tease a “hilarious, and deep” ‘Agatha’ pic.twitter.com/c7e0msfNAh — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 14, 2024