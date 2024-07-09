The First Trailer For Marvel's Agatha All Along Is Finally Here – And It Looks Like We're In For A Camp Old Time

It’s now been three years since a WandaVision spin-off centring around Kathryn Hahn’s character was first reported to be in the works at Marvel.
Since then, the show has added a host of exciting new additions to its cast (and undergone about 12 different name changes), but Agatha All Along is finally due to begin streaming on Disney+ in September.
In the lead-up to the much-hyped series, Marvel released the first teaser for the project on Monday, depicting Agatha trying to return to her best self after the events of WandaVision, with a bit of help from The White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza, Broadway royalty Patti LuPone, Heartstopper’s Joe Locke, former SNL comic Sasheer Zamata and The Diplomat actor Ali Ahn.
And let’s just say, it looks like we’re in for a camp old time this spooky season. Give the Agatha All Along trailer a watch for yourself below:
An official synopsis for Agatha All Along teases: “In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.
“Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…”
Oh, and as Patti LuPone previously let slip…
The first two episodes of Agatha All Along will begin streaming on Disney+ on 19 September, with new instalments following weekly.