Mary Berry's Secret 9p Ingredient For The Best Mash

If there’s one thing the iconic Mary Berry loves, it’s sneaking a secret ingredient into a classic dish to make it twice as delicious as normal.

First, there was the semolina for her roast potatoes. Then, she added chicken and crème fraîche to her easy weeknight-friendly lasagne (don’t knock it ’til you’ve tried it).

And now, she’s here to transform mash from a banal base to a delicious standout ― and you’ve probably already got her secret ingredient in your cupboard.



What is it, then?

Mary Berry adds wholegrain mustard to her mash for a spicy, warming kick.

A 200g jar goes for 65p at Aldi ― meaning the two tablespoons, or around 28g, of mustard she uses in her recipe would set you back about 9p.



Having tried it myself, I swear by the tangy, gently spicy addition, and it doesn’t hurt that it adds a welcome texture to the smooth spuds. No wonder the recipe has earned five stars.

Speaking of, Mary has some advice for those picking potatoes; “Use floury potatoes and do not under-cook them,” she shared.

Specifically, she recommends species like Desiree, King Edward, or Maris Piper.



What’s the recipe?

For Mary’s mash recipe, shared with the BBC, you’ll need 1.5kg of peeled floury potatoes.

You’ll also need 50g of butter, 100ml of milk, and salt and pepper to taste. Additionally, you’ll need two tablespoons of wholegrain mustard (the magic touch)

Start by cutting the potatoes into even-sized small cubes. Then, place them into a pan of cold, salted water.

Bring the water to a boil and cook the potatoes until they are really tender; the cooking time will vary depending on the size of the cubes.

Once the potatoes are cooked, drain them and return the cubes to the pan. Add the butter and milk to the potatoes, then mash them using a potato masher until smooth, then season the mixture with salt and pepper.