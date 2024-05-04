Mary Berry's Unexpected Secret Ingredient For The Best Spaghetti Bolognese

Tim Bieber via Getty Images

If there’s one thing telly icon and baking legend Mary Berry seems to love, it’s a secret ingredient.

And now, we’ve learned that her no-fuss, oven-baked spag bol recipe uses redcurrant jam.

The trick can be used in a regular on-the-hob spaghetti bolognese recipe, too. But for Mary Berry’s midweek-friendly meal, it packs a much-needed punch to the flavour profile.



Why jam?



The sugars in the jam caramelise and even slightly thicken the sauce, while the tart sweetness of the currants compliments beef amazingly.



It also melts quickly, as Laura Rowe, food expert at Ocado Retail, told Wales Online when sharing her perfect gravy recipe. That means you don’t need to boil anything to unleash its smooth, velvety texture.



So, while the addition of the redcurrant jam to Mary Berry’s one-tray, easy-bake dinner definitely isn’t traditional, we’re not surprised that site users for the BBC recipe left it some pretty good reviews (4.5 stars from 31 reviews).

What was that about the oven again?

