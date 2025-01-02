Mary Berry's Vegan Italian Recipe Is Midweek Mediterranean Perfection

via Associated Press

If you’ve started Veganuary as a part of your New Year’s resolutions, you’re not alone ― 3% of the UK population were keen to take part in the animal product-free scheme in 2023, YouGov says.

That figure rose to one in eight among 18-24-year-olds.

So, if you’re among this month’s meat-free cohort, you might be glad to hear that one of Mary Berry’s most delicious Italian dinners just so happens to be completely plant-based.

In her Love To Cook recipe book, she shared the Mediterranean meal is perfect for using up cupboard staples.

What is it?

Mary Berry’s recipe is for an aubergine caponata.

Caponata is a Sicilian dish, which usually involves aubergines and a tangy sauce ― New York Times cooking describes it as “a Sicilian sweet and sour version of ratatouille.”

Mary Berry’s recipe contains olives, aubergine, olive oil, garlic, passata, red pepper, celery, white wine olives, capers, sugar, and parsley.

She fries off the aubergine cubes, later adding the onions, celery, pepper, and later garlic.

Then she returns the fried aubergine to the pan along with passata, olives, vinegar, capers, and sugar, cooking the mixture down for about half an hour.

“Traditionally made with green olives and red wine vinegar, I prefer using soft black pitted olives and white wine vinegar, as I always have them in the cupboard,” Mary commented.

The adaptable mish-mash is so delicious, Nigella Lawson shared a picture of her enjoying the food as a late-night snack on her Facebook page in 2013.

How can I make caponata a meal?

The dish, which can sometimes be served as a starter or side, isn’t likely to be enough to provide a full meal.

So, Mary Berry recommends enjoying it alongside potato, bread, or couscous.