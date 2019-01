ENTERTAINMENT

'Mary, Queen Of Scots' Premieres In Edinburgh Castle

The stars of "Mary, Queen of Scots" were joined by Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon for the Scottish premiere of the film at Edinburgh Castle. Actress Saoirse Ronan said that it is important to show female leaders in history who are both powerful and flawed. The film is based on the life of the Scottish Monarch and her difficult relationship to her cousin Queen Elizabeth I.