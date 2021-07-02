Mary Trump Reveals Who's Most Likely To Turn Against Trump

Mary Trump, estranged niece of Donald Trump, said the former president shouldn’t count on total loyalty from some of those closest to him.

Specifically, three of his adult children: Don Jr., Eric and Ivanka.

“His relationship with them, and their relationship with him, is entirely transactional and conditional,” she told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Thursday. “They’re not going to risk anything for him, just as he wouldn’t risk anything for them.”

Mary Trump spoke just hours after the criminal indictment was announced against the Trump Organization and longtime Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg on charges that include conspiracy, grand larceny, criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records.

They’ve pleaded not guilty, and Weisselberg reportedly has remained loyal to Trump and is not cooperating against him with investigators.

Maddow noted that the indictment says other executives may have benefited from the same scheme ― meaning the three Trump siblings could be the next to face legal peril.

And Mary Trump said they might handle things differently than Weisselberg.

“I think [Donald Trump] would be surprised to learn that I don’t believe my cousins would exercise that kind of loyalty towards him,” she said.

See more of her conversation with Maddow below: